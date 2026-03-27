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At G7 meet, EAM Jaishankar flags Global South's concerns over food, fuel and energy

It was the first meeting between Jaishankar and Rubio since the beginning of the conflict in West Asia on February 28.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 17:11 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 17:11 IST
India NewsFranceS JaishankarG7 summit

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