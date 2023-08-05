At least 60 pregnant women test HIV positive at Uttar Pradesh government hospital

HIV is a transferable disease that spreads from one person to another through sexual contact or when a person comes in contact with the bodily fluids of an infected person. The disease can spread through the blood, semen, or vaginal fluids of an infected individual. It can be passed on from a mother to her child during the time of pregnancy, childbirth or even during breastfeeding. It may also be transferred to a new person by the usage of needles which were already used on an infected person while getting tattooed or injecting drugs.