At loggerheads over MPs' suspension, Dhankhar, Kharge look for 'healthy way forward'

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge have crossed swords through letters over the developments in Parliament following the security breach and the Opposition's demand for a statement that led to the suspension of 146 MPs.
Dhankhar has found fault with Kharge over his refusal to meet him to resolve the stalemate, saying it was “not in sync” with Parliamentary traditions, while Kharge expressed hope that the Chairman would “uphold” the basic principles of accommodating the Opposition’s concerns “at all times”.
The letter from Dhankhar came on Thursday after the Congress president skipped meetings with him after the government refused the party's demand for Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on the security breach and went ahead with the suspension of protesting MPs. Kharge responded on Friday.
Both agreed to meet soon to find a “healthy way forward” even as Dhankhar defended his decision not to accept Kharge’s notices to discuss the security breach in the House as it was not per rules. The Chairman said that to render the House dysfunctional by making a demand on the Chair that cannot be acceded was “unfortunate and against public interest”.
Refusing to have a meeting with the presiding officer to resolve the issue was a “rebuff not in sync” with Parliamentary practice, sources quoted Dhankhar as saying in his letter.
In his response, Kharge insisted that the notices by Opposition MPs had been submitted under relevant rules but “regrettably” these were not admitted and he and the other MPs were not permitted to speak “even for a minute or two”.
Emphasising that the security breach was a “matter of grave concern” as it was a national security issue too, he said Shah needed to make a statement on the breach as well as on the role of BJP MP Pratap Simha who facilitated the entry of two youths who were involved in the breach.
“The government will have its way but the Opposition must, you will readily agree, have its say. I have no doubt that you will uphold this basic principle of Parliamentary democracy in letter and spirit,” Kharge wrote.
He also found fault with the suspension of Opposition MPs in “large-scale”, saying it is “detrimental to the core principles of our Parliamentary democracy”. He said witnessing the suspension of 146 MPs by “blatantly violating” rules and procedures was “painful, agonising, frustrating and disheartening” and “blatantly” violated rules and procedures.
In a separate letter to NCP chief Sharad Pawar, the Chairman defended the suspension saying it was “unavoidable” due to their “extreme degree” of misconduct. “When the temple of democracy is sacrilege, surely, you'd agree as a concerned senior Parliamentarian, that the Chairman has risen to the occasion,” he said.