At loggerheads over MPs' suspension, Dhankhar, Kharge look for 'healthy way forward'

Refusing to have a meeting with the presiding officer to resolve the issue was a “rebuff not in sync” with Parliamentary practice, sources quoted Dhankhar as saying in his letter.

In his response, Kharge insisted that the notices by Opposition MPs had been submitted under relevant rules but “regrettably” these were not admitted and he and the other MPs were not permitted to speak “even for a minute or two”.

Emphasising that the security breach was a “matter of grave concern” as it was a national security issue too, he said Shah needed to make a statement on the breach as well as on the role of BJP MP Pratap Simha who facilitated the entry of two youths who were involved in the breach.

“The government will have its way but the Opposition must, you will readily agree, have its say. I have no doubt that you will uphold this basic principle of Parliamentary democracy in letter and spirit,” Kharge wrote.

He also found fault with the suspension of Opposition MPs in “large-scale”, saying it is “detrimental to the core principles of our Parliamentary democracy”. He said witnessing the suspension of 146 MPs by “blatantly violating” rules and procedures was “painful, agonising, frustrating and disheartening” and “blatantly” violated rules and procedures.

In a separate letter to NCP chief Sharad Pawar, the Chairman defended the suspension saying it was “unavoidable” due to their “extreme degree” of misconduct. “When the temple of democracy is sacrilege, surely, you'd agree as a concerned senior Parliamentarian, that the Chairman has risen to the occasion,” he said.