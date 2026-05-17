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‘At record speed’: European Commission President Ursula vows to sign India-EU trade deal by year-end

India and the EU announced the conclusion of the negotiations for the FTA on January 27 when Modi hosted von der Leyen and the European Council president António Luís Santos da Costa.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 19:19 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 19:19 IST
India NewsFree Trade AgreementsFTAUrsula von der LeyenEuropean Council PresidentEuropean

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