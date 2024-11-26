Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

At some stage, people will come to table, sooner the better: Jaishankar on Ukraine conflict

On the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the union minister reiterated that India thinks that there should be 'diplomacy to find a way of ending the conflict'. 'And that's what we are trying to do,' he said.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 16:32 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 November 2024, 16:32 IST
India NewsWorld newsDr S JaishankarRussia-Ukraine Conflict

Follow us on :

Follow Us