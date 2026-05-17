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At UN, India flags concerns over targeting of vessels in Strait of Hormuz

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Parvathaneni Harish stated that international law governing safe passage must be 'fully respected'.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 05:35 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 05:35 IST
India NewsWorld newsUNStrait of Hormuz

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