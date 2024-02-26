At WTO meet, India pitches for permanent solution to food stockpile issue

New Delhi: India on Monday urged the World Trade Organisation (WTO) to find a permanent solution to the long-pending public food stock issue, saying it is crucially important for achieving the sustainable development goal of zero hunger by 2030.

“The development agenda would remain incomplete without a permanent solution on public stockholding for food security purposes,” Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in a recorded video statement at the WTO ministerial conference in Abu Dhabi.

Goyal added that finding a permanent solution on public stockholding was directly related to achieving the sustainable development goal of zero hunger by 2030.

Public stockholding programme is a policy tool under which the government procures crops like rice and wheat from farmers at 'administered' prices, then stores and distributes foodgrains to the poor.

While India and some other countries argue that food security is a legitimate policy objective, several WTO members have been opposing the stockholding programmes on the ground that it distorts trade.