<p>India on Thursday condemned the attack that sank an Indian-flagged vessel sailing through <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/oman">Omani </a>waters, terming it "unacceptable". New Delhi called for avoiding targeting commercial ships amid the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west%20asia">West Asia</a> crisis. </p><p>The dhow caught fire and eventually sank following an attack while it was sailing to the United Arab Emirates from Somalia in the early hours of Wednesday. All 14 crew were rescued by the Omani coast guard and moved to Diba port, the Indian government said.</p><p>India, however, did not mention the nature of the attack or who was behind it. A British maritime risk management group Vanguard said it involved an explosion believed to have been caused by a drone or missile strike. The vessel was carrying a cargo of livestock, it said.</p>.Indian-flagged merchant ship attacked off Oman coast, all crew members safe.<p>"The attack on an Indian-flagged ship off the coast of Oman yesterday is unacceptable and we deplore the fact that commercial shipping and civilian mariners continue to be targeted," the Indian foreign mEinistry said in a statement.</p><p>"India reiterates that targeting commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members, or otherwise impeding freedom of navigation and commerce, should be avoided," it said.</p><p>The last reported position of the vessel was off the coast of Muscat on May 11, according to ship tracking data on the MarineTraffic platform. </p><p>According to reports, at least two other Indian-flagged ships have been attacked since the US and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran, leading to a war in the region, on February 28. </p><p>Last month, India summoned the Iranian envoy to New Delhi and expressed "deep concern" over the incidents.</p><p>The war has increased risks to commercial ships sailing in the Gulf exponentially, especially around the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz. It is key energy transit route, shipping bout 20 per cent of the world's crude oil. Multiple vessels have been attacked or damaged since the conflict began. </p><p>The latest Indian statement came as foreign ministers of the BRICS grouping, including from Iran, gathered in New Delhi for a conclave amid the war.</p>