Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Attack on Indian-flagged ship off Oman's coast 'unacceptable': External Affairs Ministry

According to reports, at least two other Indian-flagged ships have been attacked since the US and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran, leading to a war in the region, on February 28.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 12:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 May 2026, 12:55 IST
India NewsOmanShipStrait of Hormuz

Follow us on :

Follow Us