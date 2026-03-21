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'Attack on press': Left slams Delhi police for sealing UNI office

The Delhi Police sealed news agency UNI's office here, citing a high court order, even as the media organisation termed the action an "attack on press freedom."
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 10:06 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 10:06 IST
India NewsDelhi PoliceLeftPress FreedomDelhi News

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