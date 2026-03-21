<p>New Delhi: Left leaders on Saturday condemned the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi-police">Delhi Police</a> sealing news agency UNI's office, alleging that the move reflected intimidation of the press and high-handedness of authorities.</p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cpi-m">CPI(M)</a> general secretary MA Baby on X said a free press cannot function under intimidation, and authorities must ensure accountability.</p>.<p>"Strongly condemn the shocking conduct of the Delhi Police and paramilitary forces at UNI's Rafi Marg office, where journalists were allegedly dragged out and manhandled. Such high-handedness, denial of advance notice and time to gather personal belongings, and reported mistreatment, including of women staff, is unacceptable in a democracy and cannot be justified under the cover of a court order," Baby said.</p>.<p>"A free press cannot function under intimidation. Authorities must ensure accountability and uphold the dignity and rights of journalists," he added.</p>.<p>CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya accused the police of manhandling journalists during eviction.</p>.'Female journalists were manhandled': Chaos erupts at UNI agency as Delhi Police sealed office.<p>"Delhi Police rough up <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/journalists">journalists</a> and employees and seal the UNI office in Delhi. Could the attack on the press get more physical? This police action must not be allowed to be normalised," he said.</p>.<p>The Delhi Police on Friday sealed news agency UNI's office here, citing a high court order, even as the media organisation termed the action an "attack on press freedom."</p>.<p>The news agency alleged that its female staff members were manhandled by the police.</p>.<p>Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma told PTI that legal process was followed and no wrongdoings happened as everything was videographed.</p>