<p>New Delhi: Prime minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pm%20modi">Narendra Modi</a>, in a rare televised address, a day after the delimitation bill tied to the women’s quota was defeated, slammed the Opposition and “apologised” to the women of India on Saturday.</p><p>“We may not have got 66% of the votes, but we are blessed with 100% support of the women,” Modi said. </p><p>Calling the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress </a>“anti-reform” and “anti-women”, he said that the grand old party was opposed to several policies like Uniform Civil Code, One Nation One Election, SIR, CAA, and financial policies like GST and unified digital payments. </p>.Constitution amendment bill on delimitation, linked to women's quota, fails to pass Lok Sabha test.<p>“The Congress opposed a move to chase illegal immigrants, they opposed the SIR, Waqf reform, and the CAA Act. They kept the idea of OBC reservation hanging for 40 years, they kept the One Rank One Pension idea for 40 years, and stopped the Pakistan water-sharing treaty. The Congress has caused several losses,” he said. </p><p>“It was very sad to see that when the Bill was defeated. These guys were celebrating and banging the bench. That was not just a bang on the table, it was an attack on the self-respect of the women of the country,” Modi said. </p><p>The prime minister linked the defeat of the delimitation bill for early implementation of women’s reservation with “foeticide” engineered by the INDIA bloc parties to stall empowerment of women.</p><p>He added that the amendment to the Women’s Reservation Act 2023 was meant to grant women their long-pending rights, which has been delayed for 40 years, from the next Lok Sabha elections in 2029. </p><p>Modi said that the government brought the bills with a “clear” intent, with an aim to empower women and an intent to provide equal opportunities to all states. </p><p>“Congress wants to fan hatred in the name of delimitation and wants to divide the country,” Modi alleged. </p>.Delimitation bill aimed at changing India's electoral map: Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha.<p>He also took a dig at other Opposition parties, and said that apart from Congress, the DMK, the TMC and SP are the “criminals of the constitution and women empowerment”. </p><p>“The Congress has always hated the idea of women’s reservation. But the other parties, too, have done the women a disfavour,” says PM Modi. </p><p>On delimitation, Modi alleged that the Opposition parties have “lied” to their own states. “The DMK could have ensured more seats for Tamil Nadu, but lost this chance. The TMC, too, could have had more seats for Bengal,” he said. </p><p>Taking a swipe at Samajwadi Party, Modi said that SP too could have cleaned their image of an anti-women party. “The SP has forgotten Lohia long back, but could have cleared their name,” He said </p>