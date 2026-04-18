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PM Modi links defeat of Women's Reservation Bill to 'foeticide' engineered by Opposition

Modi said that the government brought the bills with a 'clear' intent, with an aim to empower women and an intent to provide equal opportunities to all states.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 16:26 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 16:26 IST
India NewsCongressPM Modidelimitation

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