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Attack on UAE's Fujairah 'unacceptable', India calls for 'cessation of hostilities'

The Ministry called for free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the Strait of Hormuz, while keeping in terms with international law.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 04:57 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 04:57 IST
India NewsWorld newsIranMinistry of External AffairsUAEWest AsiaMEA

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