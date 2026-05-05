Attack on UAE's Fujairah 'unacceptable', India calls for 'cessation of hostilities'

<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ministry-of-external-affairs">Ministry of External Affairs</a> on Tuesday condemned the attack on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uae">United Arab Emirates</a>' Fujairah, which injured three Indian nationals. </p><p>"The attack on Fujairah that resulted in injury to three Indian nationals is unacceptable. We call for immediate cessation of these hostilities and the targeting of civilian infrastructure and innocent civilians," the MEA said in an official statement released.</p>.Indian ships reverse course in Strait of Hormuz after gunfire; MEA summons Iranian envoy.<p>Reiterating India's stance for dialogue and diplomacy in dealing with the situation, the Ministry called for free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the Strait of Hormuz, while keeping in terms with international law. </p><p>"India stands ready to support all efforts for a peaceful resolution of issues," the statement concluded. </p><p>Agencies stated that UAE reported first strikes from Iran since Tehran entered a into ceasefire agreement with the United States, earlier in April.</p><p>"These attacks represent a dangerous escalation and an unacceptable transgression, posing a direct threat to the state's security, stability, and the safety of its territories," the UAE's foreign ministry said in a statement.</p>