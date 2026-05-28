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'Attacking me won't absolve you of your crimes': Rahul Gandhi to Dharmendra Pradhan over CBSE result fiasco

Rahul said, “Dharmendra Pradhan-ji, you can attack me all you want but it won’t absolve you of your crimes. Nor will it stop me from demanding answers for 18.5 lakh children.”
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 11:01 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 11:01 IST
India NewsEducationRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsCBSEDharmendra Pradhan

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