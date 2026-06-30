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Attempts to question FATF's credibility often reflect fear of scrutiny: India at UN

Harish noted that in the current era of technological advancements, crowdfunding platforms and prepaid instruments have become central to the funding infrastructure of global terrorist operations.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 07:15 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 07:15 IST
India NewsTerrorismUNFATF

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