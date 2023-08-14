India Politics Live: If Priyanka Gandhi contests LS polls from Varanasi, she will defeat Modi, says Sanjay Raut

Bidhuri said in an interview with ANI, "...With the Lt Governor, there will be freedom from their hooliganism. When they came to power in Delhi, around 6500 buses used to ply on road. Now, there remains only 2500 buses in Delhi."
He further added, "Delhi is the national capital and not a full state. Ambassadors come here and there are Embassies as well. There are Houses of all states here. It is the mirror of India...This (Delhi Services Act) is not unconstitutional."
Gandhi had made allegations that some people in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan govt have been asking for "50 per cent commission". Post this, an FIR was launched against her by the Indore Police. In this regard, Congress leader Harish Rawat said, "If they say something, it is alright. But if someone speaks the truth against them and shows them mirror, they show them Police Station and Court. We challenge them - why are you filing a case only against her? Book us too. We too are saying that Madhya Pradesh Govt is a 50% Govt. Their Govt in Karnataka was a 40% Govt and it has gone up by 10% now. They say that the commission is coming directly to Delhi."
(Source: ANI)
Raut further said, "Varanasi people want Priyanka Gandhi. The fight for Raebareli, Varanasi & Amethi is tough for BJP."
Accusing the Rajasthan government of being the most corrupt, the BJP's election in-charge for the state Pralhad Joshi on Sunday claimed new scams and rape cases come to the fore every day under the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress dispensation. (PTI)
In a dig at Congress, Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday said the launch of Rahul Gandhi has failed once again as Prime Minister Narendra Modi put forth all facts regarding Manipur in Parliament.