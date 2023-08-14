India Politics Live: If Priyanka Gandhi contests LS polls from Varanasi, she will defeat Modi, says Sanjay Raut

Bidhuri said in an interview with ANI, "...With the Lt Governor, there will be freedom from their hooliganism. When they came to power in Delhi, around 6500 buses used to ply on road. Now, there remains only 2500 buses in Delhi."

He further added, "Delhi is the national capital and not a full state. Ambassadors come here and there are Embassies as well. There are Houses of all states here. It is the mirror of India...This (Delhi Services Act) is not unconstitutional."