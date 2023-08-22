Home
india

LIVE
India Political Updates: CAA will be implemented and Mamata Banerjee will not be able to stop it, says Bengal BJP chief

Track the latest political updates from India only with DH!
Last Updated 22 August 2023, 03:06 IST

02:5222 Aug 2023

BJP will be in power for next 25 years, says Union MoS Shantanu Thakur

Siliguri, West Bengal: MoS and BJP leader Shantanu Thakur says, "For the next 25 years BJP will be in power...The citizens of the country know what the Prime Minister is doing...A lot of efforts are being made to defeat BJP but you will see that BJP will win 2024 elections with full majority..."

02:5222 Aug 2023

CAA will be implemented and Mamata will not be able to stop it: Bengal BJP chief

West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar says, "You (Mamata Banerjee) are in the INDIA alliance but India is not with you. India is with PM Modi...CAA will be implemented and Mamata Banerjee will not be able to stop it. The people of Bengal know about your corruption and will vote you out of power in the coming time."

(Published 22 August 2023, 03:06 IST)
