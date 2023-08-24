News Live: At BRICS banquet dinner, world leaders congratulate PM Modi on Chandrayaan-3's success
Last Updated 24 August 2023, 03:03 IST
The Chandrayaan-3 Rover ramped down from the Lander and India took a walk on the Moon, says ISRO.
At abanquet dinner during BRICS Summit in Johannesburg on Wednesday, several world leaders congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the success of Chandrayaan-3 mission.
Members of the Indian diaspora celebrate successful moon-landing of Chandrayaan3 at Times Square in New York
Punjab Police arrested three drug peddlers in Amritsar yesterday and recovered 41 kg of heroin
Hundreds of vehicles stranded in Himachal
J&K: A 21-year-old man feared drowned in River Tawi in Dibber area of district Udhampur
(Published 24 August 2023, 02:50 IST)