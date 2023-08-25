News Live: PM Narendra Modi lands in Athens for official visit to Greece
Last Updated 25 August 2023, 03:57 IST
PM Narendra Modi lands in Athens on a one-day official visit to Greece
ISRO releases pictures of Chandrayaan-3 lander taken by Chandrayaan-2's Orbiter High-Resolution Camera (OHRC) on August 23
Around ten people injured after bus overturns near Titacharla village in Andhra Pradesh
Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) approves proposals worth Rs 7,800 crores to enhance the operational capabilities of the Armed Forces.
51 stranded people rescued from cloud burst incident sites on August 24
An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hit Telangana's Warangal at around 4:43 am: National Center for Seismology
Uttar Pradesh Prisons Administration department issued an order for the release of former UP minister Amarmani Tripathi and his wife Madhumani Tripathi, serving life terms in the Madhumita Shukla murder case. (ANI)
Trump's mug shot released after booking at Atlanta jail
Mandi District Administration delivered a consignment of food items and medicines to remote areas of the district with the help of Air Force helicopters
(Published 25 August 2023, 02:28 IST)