India Political Updates: No split in NCP, says Sharad Pawar
Last Updated 25 August 2023, 03:54 IST
Jharkhand CM Soren moves Supreme Court against summons by ED in alleged money laundering case
Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin inaugurates the state-wide launch of the CM breakfast scheme
Congress leaders in Kerala set aside differences to ensure victory for junior Chandy in upcoming bypoll
Manipur CM meets Amit Shah, briefs him about prevailing situation in state
Shah will address Telangana farmers on August 27, says state BJP President G Kishan Reddy
(Published 25 August 2023, 02:40 IST)