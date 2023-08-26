Home
News Live: PM names Chandrayaan-3 landing point as 'Shivshakti' in emotional address to ISRO

Last Updated 26 August 2023, 02:52 IST

Highlights
02:3926 Aug 2023

The spot where Chandrayaan-3’s moon lander landed, that point will be known as ‘Shivshakti’, announces PM Modi

02:2926 Aug 2023

PM gets emotional while addressing ISRO scientists, says 'I was in South Africa, but my heart was here'

02:0326 Aug 2023

PM Modi addressed public outside HAL airport

02:5226 Aug 2023

This is no ordinary achievement; it’s a roaring announcement of India’s scientific achievement in the infinite universe: PM

02:3926 Aug 2023

The spot where Chandrayaan-3’s moon lander landed, that point will be known as ‘Shivshakti’, announces PM Modi

02:3826 Aug 2023

Want to salute your efforts, PM Modi tells ISRO scientists

02:3426 Aug 2023

Today, I am feeling a different level of happiness, says PM Modi in address to ISRO scientists

02:3126 Aug 2023

People across the globe are filled with enthusiasm over India's achievement: PM on Chandrayaan-3 success: Modi

Hailing the ISRO on the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that people from across the globe who believe in science and the future are filled with enthusiasm over India’s achievement. 

02:2926 Aug 2023

PM gets emotional while addressing ISRO scientists, says 'I was in South Africa, but my heart was here'

02:1426 Aug 2023

PM Modi meets ISRO chief S Somanath, other scientists in Bengaluru

02:0326 Aug 2023

PM Modi addressed public outside HAL airport

02:0326 Aug 2023

PM Modi holds roadshow in Bengaluru

(Published 26 August 2023, 02:10 IST)
