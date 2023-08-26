News Live: PM names Chandrayaan-3 landing point as ‘Shivshakti’ in emotional address to ISRO
Track all the latest updates from India and the world with DH!
Last Updated 26 August 2023, 02:52 IST
Highlights
02:3926 Aug 2023
The spot where Chandrayaan-3’s moon lander landed, that point will be known as ‘Shivshakti’, announces PM Modi
02:2926 Aug 2023
PM gets emotional while addressing ISRO scientists, says 'I was in South Africa, but my heart was here'
02:0326 Aug 2023
PM Modi addressed public outside HAL airport
This is no ordinary achievement; it’s a roaring announcement of India’s scientific achievement in the infinite universe: PM
The spot where Chandrayaan-3’s moon lander landed, that point will be known as ‘Shivshakti’, announces PM Modi
Want to salute your efforts, PM Modi tells ISRO scientists
Today, I am feeling a different level of happiness, says PM Modi in address to ISRO scientists
People across the globe are filled with enthusiasm over India's achievement: PM on Chandrayaan-3 success: Modi
Hailing the ISRO on the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that people from across the globe who believe in science and the future are filled with enthusiasm over India’s achievement.
PM gets emotional while addressing ISRO scientists, says 'I was in South Africa, but my heart was here'
PM Modi meets ISRO chief S Somanath, other scientists in Bengaluru
PM Modi addressed public outside HAL airport
PM Modi holds roadshow in Bengaluru
(Published 26 August 2023, 02:10 IST)