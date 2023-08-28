Home
News Live: Exams at Kota coaching centres stayed for two months

PM Modi congratulated Neeraj Chopra on his historic gold win at the World Athletics Championships. There is a heavy police deployment in Haryana's Nuh in view of Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) call for a 'Yatra'. Track the latest updates from India and the world with DH!
Last Updated 28 August 2023, 03:03 IST

Highlights
02:3428 Aug 2023

Heavy police deployment in Nuh in view of Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) call for 'Yatra'

02:2328 Aug 2023

PM Modi congrats Neeraj Chopra on historic victory at World Athletics Championships

02:2328 Aug 2023

Exams at Kota coaching centres stayed for two months

03:0328 Aug 2023

'Golden moment for family, village and country,' says Neeraj Chopra's father on Gold win

Panipat, Haryana: On Neeraj Chopra's gold medal at the World Athletics Championship in Budapest, his father Satish Kumar says, "This is a golden moment for our family, our village and the entire country. His golden medal is a joyous moment for the country..."

02:3428 Aug 2023

Heavy police deployment in Nuh in view of Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) call for 'Yatra'

Heavy police deployment in Haryana's Nuh in view of Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) call for 'Yatra'.

02:2328 Aug 2023

Permission for 'Yatra' not allowed, says Haryana policeman

02:2328 Aug 2023

PM Modi congrats Neeraj Chopra on historic victory at World Athletics Championships

02:2328 Aug 2023

Exams at Kota coaching centres stayed for two months

(Published 28 August 2023, 02:34 IST)
India NewsSports NewsRahul GandhiUS newsNarendra ModiCrimeISRONeeraj ChopraChandrayaan-3Vishwa Hindu Parishad

