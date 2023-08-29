Home
Homeindia

LIVE
News Live: Delhi decorated with posters, lighting ahead of G20 Summit

Track all the latest news updates from around the world, only with DH!
Last Updated 29 August 2023, 03:19 IST

Highlights
03:1729 Aug 2023

A magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck the Bali Sea region of Indonesia today, reports Reuters quoting European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC)

01:4929 Aug 2023

After landslides and heavy rainfall in Shimla, tourists visit the 'Queen of Hills'

01:4929 Aug 2023

A University of North Carolina faculty member was shot and killed in a campus building; a suspect has been arrested, reveal reports

01:4929 Aug 2023

Delhi decorated with posters and lighting ahead of G20 Summit 2023

03:1729 Aug 2023

"The 'Shubh Muhurat' (correct timing) to perform Raksha Bandhan is between 9:02 pm to 11 pm on August 30. One can also tie Rakhi the next day i.e. August 31, before 7 am," says Prof Vishwamurti Shastri on confusion over auspicious Raksha Bandhan timing.

03:1729 Aug 2023

A 19-year-old woman security guard working at a housing society in Ghaziabad died on Monday after she was allegedly raped by her supervisor.

According to the police, the crime took place on Sunday and accused has been arrested. The victim's family, however, is alleging inaction by the police in the matter.

03:1729 Aug 2023

Preparations underway in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh, to make the world's largest Rakhi, in a bid to create a world record

03:1729 Aug 2023

Aden Bare Duale, Cabinet Secretary for Kenya’s Ministry of Defence, lays wreath at National War Memorial in Delhi

03:1729 Aug 2023

10 TN fishermen, who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy, arrive at Chennai airport today after their release

03:1729 Aug 2023

Hyderabad: On the Aditya L-1 mission by ISRO, Head of Department Astronomy, Osmania University, Shanti Priya says, "Sun is the most mysterious object we know. We are all dependent directly or indirectly on the Sun...Mission to Sun is the most challenging thing...India is now in the race of space missions, and this mission will be a turning point in the study of the Sun..."

03:1729 Aug 2023

03:1729 Aug 2023

Delhi: The Indian women's Blind Cricket Team wins gold in the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) World Games

03:1729 Aug 2023

Delhi: City decorated with posters and lighting ahead of G20 Summit 2023

03:1729 Aug 2023

Customs at IGI Airport have seized silver-coated gold jewellery weighing 4.00 kg worth Rs 2.06 crores brought by three Kuwait nationals

(Published 29 August 2023, 03:06 IST)
