News Live: Delhi decorated with posters, lighting ahead of G20 Summit

A magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck the Bali Sea region of Indonesia today, reports Reuters quoting European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC)
After landslides and heavy rainfall in Shimla, tourists visit the 'Queen of Hills'
A University of North Carolina faculty member was shot and killed in a campus building; a suspect has been arrested, reveal reports
Delhi decorated with posters and lighting ahead of G20 Summit 2023
"The 'Shubh Muhurat' (correct timing) to perform Raksha Bandhan is between 9:02 pm to 11 pm on August 30. One can also tie Rakhi the next day i.e. August 31, before 7 am," says Prof Vishwamurti Shastri on confusion over auspicious Raksha Bandhan timing.
A 19-year-old woman security guard working at a housing society in Ghaziabad died on Monday after she was allegedly raped by her supervisor.
According to the police, the crime took place on Sunday and accused has been arrested. The victim's family, however, is alleging inaction by the police in the matter.
Preparations underway in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh, to make the world's largest Rakhi, in a bid to create a world record
Preparations underway in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh, to make the world's largest Rakhi, in a bid to create a world record.
"We wanted Bhind to be known for its creativity. We thought why not celebrate Rakha Bandhan and call sisters from Ladli Behna Yojana to tie rakhis. So,… pic.twitter.com/IJWclW2Ag7
10 TN fishermen, who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy, arrive at Chennai airport today after their release
Ten fishermen from Tamil Nadu's Nagapattinam, who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly crossing the maritime border on August 6, arrived at Chennai airport earlier today. A Sri Lankan court had ordered their release on August 21.
Hyderabad: On the Aditya L-1 mission by ISRO, Head of Department Astronomy, Osmania University, Shanti Priya says, "Sun is the most mysterious object we know. We are all dependent directly or indirectly on the Sun...Mission to Sun is the most challenging thing...India is now in the race of space missions, and this mission will be a turning point in the study of the Sun..."
Delhi: The Indian women's Blind Cricket Team wins gold in the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) World Games
Delhi: After the Indian women's Blind Cricket Team wins gold in the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) World Games, captain of the team Varsha says, "We are feeling very happy that we are felicitated. I would like to thank the High Court of Delhi and the Bar…"
Customs at IGI Airport have seized silver-coated gold jewellery weighing 4.00 kg worth Rs 2.06 crores brought by three Kuwait nationals
On the basis of spot profiling, Customs at IGI Airport have seized silver-coated gold jewellery weighing 4.00 kg worth Rs 2.06 crores brought by three Kuwait nationals. All three passengers were arrested under the Customs Act. Further investigation is underway: Delhi Customs