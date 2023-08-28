Home
Homeindia

LIVE
India Political Updates: Shah daydreaming of BJP coming to power in T'gana, says BRS leader Ravula Sridhar Reddy

Track the latest political updates from the country with DH!
Last Updated 28 August 2023, 03:29 IST

Highlights
03:2928 Aug 2023

ssam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired the 6th Conference of District Commissioners in Guwahati yesterday, where the status of bringing 40 lakh new beneficiaries for free monthly ration and other issues were reviewed.

02:5728 Aug 2023

Adityanath asks BJP's IT cell to gear up for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

02:4228 Aug 2023

Amit Shah daydreaming that BJP will come to power in Telangana: BRS leader Ravula Sridhar Reddy

02:4228 Aug 2023

Nobody permanent friend or foe in politics; won't respond to personal remarks: Ajit Pawar

03:2928 Aug 2023

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath on Sunday laid emphasis on giving 'timely reply' to opposition's negative information on social media.

(Published 28 August 2023, 02:51 IST)
