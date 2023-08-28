India Political Updates: Shah daydreaming of BJP coming to power in T'gana, says BRS leader Ravula Sridhar Reddy
Last Updated 28 August 2023, 03:29 IST
03:2928 Aug 2023
ssam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired the 6th Conference of District Commissioners in Guwahati yesterday, where the status of bringing 40 lakh new beneficiaries for free monthly ration and other issues were reviewed.
02:5728 Aug 2023
Adityanath asks BJP's IT cell to gear up for 2024 Lok Sabha polls
02:4228 Aug 2023
Amit Shah daydreaming that BJP will come to power in Telangana: BRS leader Ravula Sridhar Reddy
02:4228 Aug 2023
Nobody permanent friend or foe in politics; won't respond to personal remarks: Ajit Pawar
Adityanath asks BJP's IT cell to gear up for 2024 Lok Sabha polls
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath on Sunday laid emphasis on giving 'timely reply' to opposition's negative information on social media.
(Published 28 August 2023, 02:51 IST)