Homeindia

LIVE
News Live: Arunachal Pradesh has always been a part of India, says Bhupesh Baghel on China's new 'official map'

Track all the latest news updates from around the world, only with DH!
Last Updated 30 August 2023, 02:49 IST

Follow Us

02:4930 Aug 2023

Flood situation in Assam's Morigaon district deteriorates

02:0230 Aug 2023

On China releasing a new 'official map', laying territorial claim on the entire Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin, CM Bhupesh Baghel says, "Arunachal Pradesh has always been a part of India. The Government of India should strongly oppose this. The new map should be corrected..."

02:0230 Aug 2023

Hurricane Idalia strengthens to a Category 2 storm with 100 mph winds as it barrels toward Florida’s Gulf Coast

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Shane Edwards holds his three year old granddaughter Elizabeth Giraud as they play in the surf ahead of Hurricane Idalia in Clearwater Beach, Florida.&nbsp;</p></div>

Shane Edwards holds his three year old granddaughter Elizabeth Giraud as they play in the surf ahead of Hurricane Idalia in Clearwater Beach, Florida. 

Credit: Reuters Photo

02:0230 Aug 2023

Raksha Bandhan celebrated with great enthusiasm as school girls tie rakhi on the wrists of CRPF jawans in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur

(Published 30 August 2023, 02:49 IST)
