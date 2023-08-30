India Political Updates: We welcome PM's gift to citizens, says BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on LPG price cut
Last Updated 30 August 2023, 02:43 IST
While leaving for Karnataka, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi speaks on China government's '2023 Edition of the standard map of China'; says, "I have been saying for years that what the PM said, that not one inch of land was lost in Ladakh, is a lie. The entire Ladakh knows that China has transgressed. This map issue is very serious. They have taken away the land. PM should say something about it."
Oppn bloc I.N.D.I.A to tie up loose ends at Mumbai meet
Expect more gifts as PM desperate to cling on to his chair: Cong on LPG price cut
Top Opposition leaders from at least 26 I.N.D.I.A parties will meet here for two days from Thursday to take forward their unity pitch for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, choosing members for a coordination committee and other panels and possibly a chairperson and convenor as well as decide on a campaign strategy.
The Congress has claimed the slash in LPG prices by the Centre is the result of BJP's rout in the Karnataka polls and two "highly successful" Opposition meetings, and said people should expect more such 'gifts' as Prime Minister Narendra Modi becomes "even more desperate to cling on to his chair." Read more
Tripura CM Manik Saha says, "PM Narendra Modi has declared a big gift for the poor and the middle class ahead of Raksha Bandhan...Under Ujjwala Yojana, a subsidy of Rs 400 will be given. Under the same scheme, 75 lakh new connections will also be provided...On behalf of the people of Tripura, I would like to thank PM Modi."
West Bengal Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari says, "We welcome the gift Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given to the citizens of the country on Raksha Bandhan. This step would definitely benefit the common man."
