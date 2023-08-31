Home
Home

LIVE
India Political Updates: Oppn parties have several leaders, they'll find a face for I.N.D.I.A, says SP's Shivpal Yadav

Good morning readers, the Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A is all set for their third meet, this time in Mumbai and the bloc's logo is expected to be unveiled tomorrow. The BJP-led NDA has called for a parallel meet at the same time to take stock of Lok Sabha poll preparedness. Track this and more in the latest political updates from around the country, only with DH!
Last Updated 31 August 2023, 03:20 IST

Highlights
02:2231 Aug 2023

On I.N.D.I.A alliance's leader's face, Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav says, "Opposition parties have several leaders and they will find a face."

02:2231 Aug 2023

Objective of I.N.D.I.A alliance is to make Constitution of India stronger, says Congress leader Milind Deora

02:2231 Aug 2023

"Kushti in Bengal, dosti in Delhi, masti in rest of India": BJP's Sukanta Majumdar takes dig at I.N.D.I.A bloc meeting

03:2031 Aug 2023

Watch: Posters and hoardings of I.N.D.I.A alliance members have been put up in Mumbai ahead of the Oppn meet

02:3131 Aug 2023

Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A sets tone for Mumbai meeting with show of unity, promise of growth

Top Opposition leaders set the tone for the two-day I.N.D.I.A meeting starting here on Thursday by sharpening their attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi while indicating that more parties from the length and breadth of the country would join the grouping.

(Published 31 August 2023, 02:27 IST)
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiAAPIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiTMCOppositionSamajwadi PartyI.N.D.I.A

