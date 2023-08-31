India Political Updates: Oppn parties have several leaders, they'll find a face for I.N.D.I.A, says SP's Shivpal Yadav
Good morning readers, the Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A is all set for their third meet, this time in Mumbai and the bloc's logo is expected to be unveiled tomorrow. The BJP-led NDA has called for a parallel meet at the same time to take stock of Lok Sabha poll preparedness. Track this and more in the latest political updates from around the country, only with DH!
02:2231 Aug 2023
On I.N.D.I.A alliance's leader's face, Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav says, "Opposition parties have several leaders and they will find a face."
02:2231 Aug 2023
Objective of I.N.D.I.A alliance is to make Constitution of India stronger, says Congress leader Milind Deora
02:2231 Aug 2023
"Kushti in Bengal, dosti in Delhi, masti in rest of India": BJP's Sukanta Majumdar takes dig at I.N.D.I.A bloc meeting
Watch: Posters and hoardings of I.N.D.I.A alliance members have been put up in Mumbai ahead of the Oppn meet
Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A sets tone for Mumbai meeting with show of unity, promise of growth
Top Opposition leaders set the tone for the two-day I.N.D.I.A meeting starting here on Thursday by sharpening their attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi while indicating that more parties from the length and breadth of the country would join the grouping.
(Published 31 August 2023, 02:27 IST)