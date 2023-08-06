Home
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: Modi says Oppn playing 'negative politics'; Train derailment kills 15 in Pakistan

Here are the top stories for the evening.
Last Updated 06 August 2023, 13:13 IST

Opposition playing 'negative politics', says PM Modi

Addressing an event after laying the foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 railway stations across the country via video conferencing, he alleged that a section of the Opposition is working on the principle that neither will they work nor let others work.

Read more

Train derailment kills 15 in Pakistan

Deputy Superintendent of Pakistan Railways Mahmood Rehman confirmed that at least 15 bodies were recovered from the damaged bogies while around 50 injured people were being taken to hospitals.

Read more

WhatsApp group admin held in UP for comment against CM Adityanath

Kotwali Police Station SHO Ajay Kumar Seth said a comment against UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had gone viral on social media on August 4.

Read more

'Union govt afraid of Rahul,' says Raut on delay in Cong leader's reinstatement as LS MP

On August 4, the apex had stayed Gandhi's conviction in the case, paving the way for his reinstatement as Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad in Kerala.

Read more

EC should keep in mind 'principles of federalism', says parl panel

The Standing Committee asked the EC to give due consideration to the constitutional provisions and powers of the states.

Read more

Centre likely to hike dearness allowance by 3% to 45%

The dearness allowance for employees and pensioners is worked out on the basis of the latest Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW) brought out by the Labour Bureau every month.

Read more

Freedom suppressed across India but most severely in J&K: Chidambaram

If there is so much peace in Jammu and Kashmir, why has the government put Mehbooba Mufti under house arrest and sealed the offices of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and National Conference, Chidambaram asked.

Read more

Elon Musk says fight with Zuckerberg to be live-streamed on X

Both Musk and Zuckerberg have been egging each other into a mixed martial arts cage match in Las Vegas since June.

Read more

Prannoy signs off with runner-up finish at Australian Open

Following a marathon 90 minutes of play, it was Prannoy who was left to bear the heartache as the 9-21 23-21 20-22 loss against world number 24 Weng robbed him of a chance to win his second BWF title of the season.

Read more

Kerala court sentences man to 18 yrs in jail for abetting suicide of teen girl

According to the prosecution, the convict, in March 2020, attempted to physically restrain the 17-year-old girl while she was on her way to the school and threatened to kill her.

Read more

(Published 06 August 2023, 13:13 IST)
