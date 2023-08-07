DH Evening Brief: Rahul Gandhi back in Lok Sabha as MP; Delhi Services Bill introduced in Rajya Sabha

After a gap of 136 days, top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday was back in Parliament as an MP following the Lok Sabha Secretariat revoking his disqualification from the House following the Supreme Court suspending his conviction in a defamation case. Read more
A Bill to replace an ordinance promulgated for handling the transfers and postings of senior officers in the Delhi government was introduced in the Rajya Sabha on Monday. Read more
As Manipur sank deeper in ethnic violence, the Supreme Court on Monday announced setting up of a committee of three former women high court judges to look into relief and rehabilitation of those affected. Read more
Violence in Manipur rocked Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Monday, the first day of the budget session, with Samajwadi Party (SP) president and leader of the Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, demanding that the House adopt a motion condemning the violence. Read more
The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday halted the demolition drive in Nuh where authorities were bulldozing 'illegally-constructed' buildings following communal clashes last week, while unidentified men allegedly started a fire in a mazar in adjoining Gurugram. Read more
The Lok Sabha on Monday cleared the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill by a voice vote amid slogan shouting by opposition members over the Manipur issue. Read more
A court here on Monday extended the police remand of Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Chetan Singh till August 7 for allegedly shooting dead his senior colleague and three passengers on a moving train. Read more