Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: Rahul Gandhi back in Lok Sabha as MP; Delhi Services Bill introduced in Rajya Sabha

Here are the top news stories of the day!
Last Updated 07 August 2023, 14:09 IST

Follow Us

Rahul Gandhi back in Lok Sabha as MP

DH Evening Brief: Rahul Gandhi back in Lok Sabha as MP; Delhi Services Bill introduced in Rajya Sabha

After a gap of 136 days, top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday was back in Parliament as an MP following the Lok Sabha Secretariat revoking his disqualification from the House following the Supreme Court suspending his conviction in a defamation case. Read more

Delhi Services Bill introduced in Rajya Sabha

DH Evening Brief: Rahul Gandhi back in Lok Sabha as MP; Delhi Services Bill introduced in Rajya Sabha

A Bill to replace an ordinance promulgated for handling the transfers and postings of senior officers in the Delhi government was introduced in the Rajya Sabha on Monday. Read more

Manipur violence: SC sets up panel of 3 former women HC judges to look into relief & rehabilitation

DH Evening Brief: Rahul Gandhi back in Lok Sabha as MP; Delhi Services Bill introduced in Rajya Sabha

As Manipur sank deeper in ethnic violence, the Supreme Court on Monday announced setting up of a committee of three former women high court judges to look into relief and rehabilitation of those affected. Read more

Manipur issue rocks UP Assembly; Akhilesh asks Yogi to condemn violent incidents

DH Evening Brief: Rahul Gandhi back in Lok Sabha as MP; Delhi Services Bill introduced in Rajya Sabha

Violence in Manipur rocked Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Monday, the first day of the budget session, with Samajwadi Party (SP) president and leader of the Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, demanding that the House adopt a motion condemning the violence. Read more

Punjab & Haryana HC halts demolition drive in Nuh; miscreants start fire in Gurugram mazar

DH Evening Brief: Rahul Gandhi back in Lok Sabha as MP; Delhi Services Bill introduced in Rajya Sabha

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday halted the demolition drive in Nuh where authorities were bulldozing 'illegally-constructed' buildings following communal clashes last week, while unidentified men allegedly started a fire in a mazar in adjoining Gurugram. Read more

Lok Sabha clears Digital Personal Data Protection Bill

DH Evening Brief: Rahul Gandhi back in Lok Sabha as MP; Delhi Services Bill introduced in Rajya Sabha

The Lok Sabha on Monday cleared the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill by a voice vote amid slogan shouting by opposition members over the Manipur issue. Read more

Mumbai train firing: Accused RPF constable's police custody extended till August 11

DH Evening Brief: Rahul Gandhi back in Lok Sabha as MP; Delhi Services Bill introduced in Rajya Sabha

A court here on Monday extended the police remand of Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Chetan Singh till August 7 for allegedly shooting dead his senior colleague and three passengers on a moving train. Read more

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 07 August 2023, 14:09 IST)
India NewsRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsSupreme CourtParliamentEnforcement DirectorateLok Sabha

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT