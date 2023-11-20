Australian Tiktoker who invaded pitch during India-Australia WC match arrested, sent to one-day police custody

Ahmedabad: The Australian national Wen Johnson, arrested for invading pitch while wearing a t-shirt with pro-Palestine messages during India-Australia World Cup final match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, was sent to one day police custody for further investigation.

Police want to investigate from where did he get the t-shirt, match tickets, among other things.

Police said that Johnson, a TikToker, is a serial match invader who has caused similar disruption elsewhere in the past.

Johnson was arrested following registration of an FIR with Chandkheda police station under whose jurisdiction the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera falls.

He has been booked under section 322 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 447 (criminal trespass) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On Monday, he was produced before the Gandhinagar court where the police sought his ten days remand. The court sent him to one day police custody.