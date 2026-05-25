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Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong to visit India to attend Quad meet

India is hosting the meeting in its capacity as the current chair of the coalition on Tuesday.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 05:42 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 05:42 IST
India NewsAustraliaQuad Leaders' SummitmeetingforeignForeign Minister

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