Authentic dying declaration can be sole basis for conviction without any corroboration: Supreme Court

New Delhi: An authentic dying declaration that inspires the confidence of the court can be relied upon and be the sole basis for the conviction of an accused without any corroboration, the Supreme Court has said.

The top court made this observation on May 15 while upholding the conviction of an ex-army personnel for murdering his wife, a police constable, in Maharashtra's Beed district 22 years ago.

It said that the court has to scrutinise the dying declaration carefully and ensure it is consistent, credible and devoid of tutoring.