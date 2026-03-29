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Authorities were 'moderate' in approving summer schedule flights after IndiGo crisis in Dec: Source

Aviation watchdog DGCA has published the domestic flights summer schedule, which is from March 29 to October 24, for nine scheduled airlines.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 10:26 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 10:26 IST
India NewsAirlinesIndigoflight cancelledDCGA

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