SC bench to reconsider its 2018 judgment of 'automatic lifting of stay in all civil, criminal cases after 6-months'

"Question was if under Article 21 of the Constitution to ensure speedy trial, could the power under Article 226 of the High Court be curtailed like this," he asked.

The bench agreed to his contention, saying it is not always due to lapse of parties that the matters are not taken up, court can say stay will operate till a particular date or till the further orders.

"We are of the view that the principle which has been laid down in the 2018 decision to the effect that a stay shall be automatically stand vacated, which would mean an automatic vacation of stay without the application of judicial mind to whether the stay should or should not be extended further, is liable to result in a miscarriage of justice," the bench said in its brief order.

The court said since the previous judgment was passed by a three-judge bench, the matter is required to be reconsidered by a five-judge bench.

The court also indicated the matter would be listed on an early date.

"We have to really reconsider Asian Resurfacing. In fact, the Registrar told me that there is a review pending in Asian Resurfacing itself. We will list it early. In fact it won't take more than half an hour to resolve," the CJI said before concluding the proceedings.

The previous judgment in case of 'Asian Resurfacing of Road Agency Vs CBI' was delivered on March 28, 2018 by a bench of Justices Adarsh Kumar Goel, R F Nariman and Navin Sinha (all since retired).