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Average of 53% members attend meetings of 16 Standing Committees, PAC: Data

During this period, five meetings of these parliamentary committees were postponed due to a lack of quorum. A minimum of 11 members must be present to achieve a quorum.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 11:24 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 11:24 IST
India NewsParliamentLok SabhaMPs

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