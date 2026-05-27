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Air India's San Francisco-bound plane faces tech issue, returns to Delhi

There were around 230 passengers on board the Boeing 777-300 ER aircraft.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 09:26 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 09:26 IST

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