<p>New Delhi: A San Francisco-bound <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Air%20India%20flight">Air India</a> plane, carrying around 230 passengers returned to Delhi after being airborne for over eight hours on Wednesday. This was due to technical issues according to sources. </p>.<p>"The aircraft landed safely and will undergo technical inspection in line with Air India's safety standards," the airline said in a statement.</p>.<p>A source said there were around 230 passengers on board the Boeing 777-300 ER aircraft.</p>.Air India aircraft enroute to London returns to Delhi due to technical issue after being airborne for 7 hrs.<p>"Flight AI173 from Delhi to San Francisco on May 27 has returned to Delhi due to a technical issue in accordance with the laid down procedures," the airline said.</p>.<p>The aircraft started diverting back to the national capital after being airborne for over three hours while being in Chinese airspace. The flight-tracking website Flightradar24.com had information that showed that the plane was airborne for the total of over eight hours.</p>.<p>Regretting the inconvenience caused to the passengers, Air India said it was making alternative arrangements to fly them to their destination as soon as possible.</p>.Air India's Boeing 787 plane from Bengaluru to London faces tech issue; diverted to Jeddah.<p>Air India said it was making alternative arrangements to fly the passengers to their destinations as soon as possible, regretting the inconvenience caused by the airline. </p>.<p>"In the meantime, our ground teams are providing all necessary assistance to the passengers, including refreshments, hotel accommodation or rescheduling as opted by them," the airline said. </p><p>(With PTI inputs)</p>