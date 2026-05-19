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IndiGo passengers left sweating in dark after power supply disruption on Vadodara-Delhi flight

It took about 12-15 minutes for the engineers to fix the glitch in the GPU and another 15 minutes to restore the power supply to the aircraft, he said.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 02:33 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 02:33 IST
India NewsIndigoFlight delay

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