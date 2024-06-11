Aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu promises to look into issue of rising airfares

New Delhi: TDP's K Rammohan Naidu on Thursday took charge as Civil Aviation Minister with a promise to hold review meetings to see that airfare becomes affordable so that common man can avail air travel facilities.
Naidu, the youngest Cabinet Minister in Modi's government, succeeds Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is the new Communications minister.
"I am going to hold review meetings. Definitely, my intention would be to bring down the (ticket) prices because that is a challenge for the common man. Our intention is to take air travel to the common man, unless you make it affordable, it is not going to happen," the 36-year-old minister told reporters.
He was responding to a question on soaring air ticket prices.
The three-time MP said he was extremely happy to be given this responsibility of leading a very important ministry, not only in the country but also in the entire world.
"First of all, I would like to thank TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for giving me the opportunity to join the Cabinet and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for assigning me this ministry," he said.
One of the most important priorities will be to create "ease of flying" in civil aviation as air travel is becoming more and more reachable to the common man, he said.
"I'm stressing the word ease of flying, let it be, in the sense of the comfort, or the convenience or the safety, security, whatever aspects it comes regarding the passenger that is choosing air travel, we would make him the core of whatever planning or thought process we are going through today," he said adding he would like to prepare a 100-day action plan for the ministry.
Published 11 June 2024, 15:28 IST