Aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu promises to look into issue of rising airfares

New Delhi: TDP's K Rammohan Naidu on Thursday took charge as Civil Aviation Minister with a promise to hold review meetings to see that airfare becomes affordable so that common man can avail air travel facilities.

Naidu, the youngest Cabinet Minister in Modi's government, succeeds Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is the new Communications minister.

"I am going to hold review meetings. Definitely, my intention would be to bring down the (ticket) prices because that is a challenge for the common man. Our intention is to take air travel to the common man, unless you make it affordable, it is not going to happen," the 36-year-old minister told reporters.