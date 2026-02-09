Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Aviation regulator DGCA issued 352 show cause notices to airlines for violations in last 2 years

IndiGo and Air India received 98 and 84 show cause notices, respectively, during the period from January 1, 2024 to December 31, 2025.
Last Updated : 09 February 2026, 14:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 February 2026, 14:39 IST
India NewsAirlinesDGCA

Follow us on :

Follow Us