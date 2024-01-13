Awaiting Lord Ram's return, India takes on an island (nation)

The Ayodhya Ram temple consecration ceremony, slated for January 22, is nearing and with that the political sparring has intensified. The Republic Day - four days after - has already ruffled Congress’s feathers in Karnataka.
As the Lok Sabha elections near, both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc have started setting the wheels in motion.
India, meanwhile, is also embroiled in a diplomatic row with the Maldives, which started over a few images Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted during his two-day Lakshadweep visit, but takes on larger significance given the current Maldives government’s tendency to turn to China.
It has also been an eventful week at work for the Enforcement Directorate, and here we delve into the week's politics from India and around the world.
Rumbles over Ram temple event
The upcoming Ram mandir event in Ayodhya has sent ripples across the country with politics arriving over who’s been invited and who hasn’t gotten an invite. Uddhav Thackeray of the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction - and the son of Balasaheb Thackeray - was notably snubbed and will now be visiting the Kalaram temple in Nashik on January 22.
The Congress top brass, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge and veteran leader Sonia Gandhi, have been invited but have turned it down - in a move that has caused agony, and ecstasy for the Kerala party unit. The decision to not go to what the grand old party has termed a ‘BJP/RSS’ event - has given the Kerala unit cause to rejoice since they won’t lose the Muslim support in the state, but has also caused problems since the BJP might use it to gain a foothold with the Hindu voter base there.
There is turmoil among the Hindus as well with many seers not willing to show up for the event given that the temple construction has not been completed.
Aspiring superpower vs island nation
The diplomatic row between India and Maldives has sent the countries’ relations - already on choppy waters - into a nosedive. Though the island nation has distanced itself from the derogatory comments made against PM Modi by some ministers in the government, the damage has been done. India is up in arms to boycott Maldives and promote Lakshadweep as an alternative tourist destination.
The suspension of the ministers has not led to those in India softening their stance, though the government has not officially escalated the matter beyond summoning the Maldives envoy to the Ministry of External Affairs.
The kerfuffle, though seemingly petty, comes amid the background of Maldives - thus far India’s key maritime partner in the Indian Ocean Region - oscillating towards a heavier Chinese influence. President Muizzu flew off to China amid this diplomatic row, and while there also implored Chinese tourists to visit Maldives.
India currently makes up the bulwark of tourists visiting the island nation and understandably significantly contributes to its GDP.
Amid this, Israel has waded in and promoted Lakshadweep as a great tourist destination, even as China has backed Muizzu saying India should cease external interference in the island nation.
Sena vs Sena: Shinde one-ups Uddhav
The Sena vs Sena battle in Maharashtra saw the Eknath Shinde faction one-upping Uddhav Thackeray when the Speaker gave Shinde’s party legitimacy by recognising it as the real Shiv Sena. The news came a day ahead of Narendra Modi’s Maharashtra visit where he’s flagged off India’s longest bridge named after BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
R-day slight on Siddaramaiah govt
The Centre has rejected the Karnataka tableau for the Republic Day parade. Brand Bengaluru - theme for the tableau, and the Siddaramaiah-led government’s vision for the city has faced pushback from the BJP in the state. Addressing Rajnath Singh, Siddaramaiah said that the rejection has ‘hurt the sentiments of Kannadigas’.
The poll wheel keeps a rollin’
As we head closer to the Lok Sabha elections next year, both the ruling Bharatiya Janata party and opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc have put the wheels in motion, but on the surface, things seem to be going better for the saffron party than those opposing it.
While the BJP has galvanised morchas to carry out marches across the country, Congress has seen some problems arise with its various state-level partners.
The most pressing one is with TMC’s Mamata Banerjee, with whom the grand old party cannot seem to reach a consensus when it comes to the number of seats each party should have in West Bengal. Mamata has also turned away from joining hands with the CPI(M) which is also part of this pan-India alliance.
However, Congress said it has finalised seat-sharing talks for Maharashtra and is on track to make a decision for Uttar Pradesh as well. The party also received a boost with YSRCP merged with the grand old party as Sharmila said she was ready to take on ‘any role’ to forge an alliance.
Congress, trying to keep the momentum of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra with the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, had faced a hurdle in Manipur itself with the government there placing restrictions.
Karnataka in focus
This Lok Sabha election could witness BJP heavyweights like FM Nirmala Sitharaman and EAM S Jaishankar contest from Karnataka.
The Congress government, meanwhile, in the state faced possible troubles with a section calling for more than one deputy CM to keep D K Shivakumar in check, a move quickly quashed by party president Mallikarjun Kharge.
H D Kumaraswamy, meanwhile, has alleged that CM Siddaramaiah is behind the action being taken against BJP MP Pratap Simha’s (yes the same person who purportedly issued guest passes to those who threw gas canisters in the Parliament) brother for illegal tree-felling.
A recent case of moral policing where an interfaith couple were thrashed in Haveri has taken a political turn as well with state opposition demanding action.
An eventful week at the office for ED
The Enforcement Directorate had an eventful week, with raids on Sharad Pawar’s grand nephew Rohit’s Baramati Agro. Today, the government agency set sights on TMC’s Sujit Bose in Bengal and earlier this week, it mentioned Lalu Prasad Yadav’s wife, Rabri Devi and his daughters in a chargesheet related to the land-for-jobs scam.
Amid the many actions the agency is taking, a team of ED officials came under attack in Bengal sparking a row over the law and order situation in the state with the local opposition demanding president’s rule.
Hasina retains power; Jaishankar, Blinken meet over Houthi attacks
Globally, this has been an eventful week as well. Sheikh Hasina has retained power for the fifth term while the US Supreme Court will take up Donald Trump’s disqualification case hearing.
In France, President Macron has made Gabriel Attal, the PM. He is France’s youngest, gay Prime Minister.
India’s Jaishankar also met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken over the Houthi attacks in the Red Sea which has disrupted global trade chains.
It’s been an eventful week, and things are only likely to heat up the closer India gets to the Ram mandir consecration. Until then, adios!
Exit stage left,
