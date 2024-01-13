Awaiting Lord Ram's return, India takes on an island (nation)

The Ayodhya Ram temple consecration ceremony, slated for January 22, is nearing and with that the political sparring has intensified. The Republic Day - four days after - has already ruffled Congress’s feathers in Karnataka.

As the Lok Sabha elections near, both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc have started setting the wheels in motion.

India, meanwhile, is also embroiled in a diplomatic row with the Maldives, which started over a few images Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted during his two-day Lakshadweep visit, but takes on larger significance given the current Maldives government’s tendency to turn to China.

It has also been an eventful week at work for the Enforcement Directorate, and here we delve into the week's politics from India and around the world.