Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Awareness essential in protecting oneself from scam of cyber arrests: PM Modi in 'Mann ki Baat'

The prime minister played a representative video to show how such criminals pose as probe agency officials to prey on people's fear after gathering detailed information about their potential victims.
PTI
Last Updated : 27 October 2024, 08:25 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 October 2024, 08:25 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiCyber crimeMann ki Baat

Follow us on :

Follow Us