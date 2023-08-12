Ayodhya: A grand Ram Mandir to start saffron poll blitz for 2024

It was the Ram Temple movement that taught the BJP the nuances of caste politics and social engineering. Just ahead of the 1989 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP at its executive committee meeting at Palampur in Himachal Pradesh adopted a resolution for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The rest is history.

Thirty-five years after Choupal’s ‘shilanyaas’ or stone-laying, the political undertones in the build-up to the consecration ceremony of the idol of Ram Lalla in the temple are evident.

It has been reported that the trust will invite more than 20,000 Hindu gurus, saints, and religious leaders for the ceremony, which may continue for 10 days.

“We would also ask people to hold pujas in their respective villages that would coincide with the ceremonies here in Ayodhya,” says the VHP spokesperson in Ayodhya, Sharad Sharma.

The denouement to the Ram Temple movement is expected to be as grand and extensive as its genesis.