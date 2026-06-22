Ayodhya Ram temple embezzlement | Plea filed in Supreme Court seeking CBI probe

<p>New Delhi: Two advocates have approached the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court"> Supreme Court </a>seeking directions for the registration of an FIR and a time-bound, independent investigation into alleged embezzlement and financial irregularities in the funds collected for the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ram-temple"> Ram Temple</a> in Ayodhya.</p><p>The petitioners, advocates Ajay Kumar Rai and Dinesh Kumar Yadav, also urged the apex court to constitute a CBI-led multi-disciplinary Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the affairs of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. </p><p>They contended that opaque handling of donations by the Trust, which holds a fiduciary position, has undermined public faith and the sentiments of millions of devotees who contributed voluntarily to the temple’s construction.</p>.Allahabad HC declines out-of-turn hearing on plea seeking probe into Ram Temple offerings row.<p>The plea emphasised that only a comprehensive probe by an agency with specialised expertise in financial and economic offences can establish the truth behind reports of missing funds, accounting irregularities, and other discrepancies. </p><p>“The truthfulness or otherwise of the allegations pertaining to the reported missing funds, accounting irregularities and other financial discrepancies concerning Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust can be ascertained only through a comprehensive, independent and professional investigation,” the petition stated.</p><p>The petitioners have highlighted that a Special Investigation Team set up by the Uttar Pradesh government has begun an inquiry without the registration of a formal FIR. </p><p>They argued that any evidence collected during such a preliminary inquiry could face legal challenges regarding its admissibility, potentially weakening future prosecution.</p><p>Expressing concern over possible tampering or destruction of crucial evidence, the plea notes that financial records, electronic databases, audit trails, and inventories are “inherently susceptible to alteration, destruction, tampering or disappearance” unless immediate protective directions are issued.</p><p>The petitioners stressed the national importance of the issue, pointing out that the Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is a religious and charitable institution of immense significance, sustained entirely by voluntary contributions from devotees across India and abroad.</p><p>They also sought directions to the Centre, the Uttar Pradesh government, and the Trust to put in place robust regulatory, supervisory, and audit mechanisms to safeguard public interest and restore confidence among donors.</p><p>The Supreme Court is yet to list the petition for hearing. The case is likely to draw significant attention given the sensitive nature of the Ram Temple and the large-scale public participation in its construction.</p>