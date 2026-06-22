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Ayodhya Ram temple embezzlement | Plea filed in Supreme Court seeking CBI probe

The plea emphasised that only a comprehensive probe by an agency with specialised expertise in financial and economic offences can establish the truth behind reports of missing funds
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 16:57 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 16:57 IST
India NewsAyodhyaSupreme CourtRam Temple

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