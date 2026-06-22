Ayodhya Ram temple 'fund theft' row | Live-streams, underground hall: How Tirupati, Sabarimala and other revered temples guard offerings

<p>Hyderabad/Chennai/Mumbai/Thiruvananthapuram: Allegations of crores of rupees missing from donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya have cast a spotlight on how India’s most revered shrines manage the vast sums offered by devotees each year.</p>.<p>A closer look at major temples reveals a patchwork of systems combining surveillance technology, volunteer oversight and strict dress codes designed to ensure accountability. Yet, as recent scandals at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sabarimala-temple">Sabarimala </a>and Tirumala show, no system is entirely immune to abuse.</p>.<p><strong>Surveillance at Tirumala</strong></p>.<p>At Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh, home to the world’s richest Hindu temple, between 70,000 and 80,000 pilgrims visit the main shrine on an ordinary day, with footfall crossing one lakh during festivals. The offering box, known as the Hundi, receives Rs 3-4 crore daily.</p>.Ram temple 'embezzlement' row: SIT asks trust & temple functionaries not to leave Ayodhya.<p>Offerings are moved to the Parakamani building, where advanced machinery counts currency and coins. Screened volunteers — Hindu men aged 35 to 65 from government, banking and insurance backgrounds across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala — work in three shifts. Dressed in white dhotis and vests, they undergo strict security checks; electronics and valuables are barred, and staff are frisked on exit.</p>.<p>The system has largely held firm, though the CID recently launched a probe into alleged embezzlement by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) staff.</p>.<p><strong>Transparency in TN</strong></p>.<p>Tamil Nadu’s Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department has established a structured framework governing over 44,000 temples, including the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai, the Arunachaleswarar Temple in Tiruvannamalai and the Kapaleeswarar Temple in Chennai.</p>.<p>Volunteers, selected after a stringent verification process, count donations alongside the temple superintendent, senior officials and an HR&CE assistant commissioner. The entire process is photographed and video-recorded.</p>.<p>“There is transparency everywhere. Once the counting is over, everything is documented, and the money is deposited in the temple’s bank account. Gold and silver are also deposited in the bank,” a temple trustee in Vellore district told <em>DH</em>.</p>.<p>At least 48 senior-grade and 100 Grade I temples live-stream the counting process on YouTube. </p>.<p><strong>Maha underground halls</strong> </p>.<p>In Maharashtra, the Shree Sai Baba Sansthan at Shirdi and Mumbai’s Shree Siddhivinayak Temple have enforced rigorous procedures for decades.</p>.<p>Shirdi’s 43 donation boxes are opened twice a week in a specially designed underground hall under CCTV surveillance. Over 200 participants, including devotees, village representatives, trust employees and bankers, take part.</p>.<p>All are provided collarless, pocketless kurta-pyjamas. Foreign currencies, along with gold and silver, are catalogued separately. </p>.Sabarimala women entry issue resurfaces over reported claims by ex-TDB chief.<p>At Siddhivinayak, volunteers count donations every Wednesday under CCTV surveillance. </p>.<p><strong>Vulnerabilities in Kerala</strong></p>.<p>At the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple, which generates an annual revenue of about Rs 350 crore, including Rs 80 crore from offering boxes, hundreds of workers are deployed during the two-month pilgrimage season for real-time manual counting.</p>.<p>Offerings from the main Hundi travel via conveyor belt to the counting centre, where notes are handed directly to bank officials.</p>.<p>Sabarimala has recently been rocked by a scandal. A Kerala High Court‑appointed special commissioner flagged procedural violations in the removal of gold-plated coverings from the sanctum sanctorum under the guise of maintenance. A probe exposed deep-rooted looting involving senior officials. Instances of temple staff concealing offerings on their person were also reported.</p>