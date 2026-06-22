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Ayodhya Ram temple 'fund theft' row | Live-streams, underground hall: How Tirupati, Sabarimala and other revered temples guard offerings

The system has largely held firm, though the CID recently launched a probe into alleged embezzlement by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) staff.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 02:37 IST
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Meenakshi Temple

Meenakshi Temple

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Shri Sai Baba Temple
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Sabarimala Temple
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Published 21 June 2026, 23:42 IST
India Newssabarimala templeHindu templeRam TempleTirumala Tirupati DevasthanamsdonationsMeenakshi Amman temple

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