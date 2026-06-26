Ayodhya temple 'fund theft' row | Shiv Sena (UBT) did not receive receipt for Rs 1 crore donation, alleges Sanjay Raut

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sanjay-raut">Sanjay Raut</a> claimed on Friday that his party Shiv Sena (UBT) did not receive a receipt for a donation of Rs 1 crore it made to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra.</p><p>Raut's allegations came in the wake of the Uttar Pradesh government setting up a Special Investigation Team to probe allegations of embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.</p><p>Raut also said that the party did not receive a receipt for a silver brick it donated to the trust.</p>.'Eknath Shinde has undergone Cesarean procedure, given birth to six traitors': Sanjay Raut.<p>"We haven't received the receipt for Rs 1 crore. When the trust was formed, we gave a cheque of Rs 1 crore. We gave the first silver brick weighing more than 25 kg," he said.</p><p>The First Information Report in the case named Ram Shankar Yadav alias Tinnu Yadav who was reported to be a former driver of the Trust's general secretary Champat Rai.</p><p>Raut alleged that the embezzled money was used to "buy" MPs and MLAs.</p><p>Attempts were made to shield Champat Rai and local BJP functionaries, the Rajya Sabha member alleged, claiming that they had purchased land at cheaper rates and sold it to the trust at higher rates.</p>