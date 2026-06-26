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Ayodhya temple 'fund theft' row | Shiv Sena (UBT) did not receive receipt for Rs 1 crore donation, alleges Sanjay Raut

Raut also said that the party did not receive a receipt for a silver brick it donated to the trust.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 08:56 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 08:56 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsAyodhya templeSanjay RautShiv Sena (UBT)

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