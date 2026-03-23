<p>Sitting in a cramped seat for hours can leave even frequent travellers tired and mentally drained.</p><p>To tackle this common issue, a simple yet effective solution has been initiated: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/yoga">Yoga</a> for Air Travel, a specially designed 5-minute in-flight wellness routine. Introduced at Yoga Mahotsav 2026 by Union Health Minister Prataprao Jadhav, the initiative brings the benefits of yoga directly into the aircraft cabin, turning your seat into a space for quick rejuvenation.</p> <p>Created by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, the routine is designed for modern flyers. It offers a safe, easy, and time-efficient way to stay refreshed while travelling. Highlighting its purpose, Jadhav said yoga plays a key role in preventive health and that this protocol aims to make it accessible anywhere, even mid-air.</p> <p>Long flights often involve extended periods of inactivity, which can cause muscle stiffness, poor blood circulation, fatigue, and jet lag. In some cases, it may even increase the risk of serious conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis. Combined with travel stress and cabin pressure changes, the need for a simple wellness practice becomes clear.</p> <p>This 5-minute routine includes gentle stretches, controlled breathing, and brief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/meditation">meditation</a> to restore physical and mental balance. According to Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, incorporating yoga into daily life, even in limited spaces like flights, can improve circulation, ease stress, and support overall health.</p>.Yoga speeds recovery in opioid treatment, finds NIMHANS study .<p>The routine is easy to follow and requires no equipment. It begins with a few moments of awareness</p><ol><li><p><strong>Centring (15 seconds):</strong> Begin with a moment of silent awareness or intention to ground yourself.</p></li><li><p><strong>Gentle Joint Movements (45 seconds):</strong> Shoulder rotations, ankle stretches, and simple movements to improve circulation and reduce stiffness.</p></li><li><p><strong>Seated Yoga Postures:</strong> Modified asanas such as Tadasana (Palm Tree Pose), seated Cat-Cow, spinal twists, and gentle leg movements to release tension and improve posture.</p></li><li><p><strong>Pranayama (Breathing Practices):</strong> Deep breathing, Anulom Vilom, Bhramari, and Sheetali to calm the nervous system and enhance oxygen flow.</p></li><li><p><strong>Meditation (30 seconds):</strong> A brief pause to reset the mind and promote relaxation.</p> </li></ol><p>In just five minutes, this practice can boost circulation, reduce fatigue, ease anxiety, and even help manage jet lag, allowing travellers to take charge of their well-being while in the air.</p> <p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>