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Ayush Ministry introduces 5 min smart yoga routine for air travellers

Created by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, the routine is designed for modern flyers. It offers a safe, easy, and time-efficient way to stay refreshed while travelling.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 10:09 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 10:09 IST
India NewsYogaAyush Ministryair travel

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