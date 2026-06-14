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Ayush ministry sets Guinness record for 'most viewers for YouTube live yoga stream'

The Ministry of Ayush recorded 4,35,831 verified viewers, surpassing the previous Guinness World Record of 2,46,252 viewers set in 2024.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 14:51 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 14:51 IST
India NewsYouTubeYogaAyush Ministry

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