Ayush ministry sets Guinness record for 'most viewers for YouTube live yoga stream'

<p>New Delhi: In a landmark achievement ahead of the International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2026, the Ministry of Ayush created a new<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/world-record"> Guinness World Record</a> on Sunday for the "Most Viewers for a YouTube Live <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/yoga-can-reduce-gaming-addiction-shows-nimhans-study-3965752">Yoga </a>Stream", with 4,35,831 viewers joining a special global online yoga session streamed live through the ministry's channel on the platform.</p>.<p>The record attempt was organised as part of the ministry's outreach activities for IDY 2026 and witnessed enthusiastic participation from yoga practitioners, students, institutions, professionals and wellness enthusiasts from across India and around the world.</p>.<p>The event featured the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) and reinforced the ministry's vision of promoting yoga as a daily practice through the "Yoga 365" movement, according to an official statement.</p>.<p>The Ministry of Ayush recorded 4,35,831 verified viewers, surpassing the previous Guinness World Record of 2,46,252 viewers set in 2024.</p>.<p>"The new record exceeded the previous benchmark by 1,89,579 viewers, establishing a new global record for the largest viewership of a YouTube live yoga stream," the statement said.</p>.<p>Addressing participants, Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav congratulated citizens across the world for contributing to the achievement.</p>.YFM plans International Day of Yoga with 2 lakh participants.<p>"Today's achievement demonstrates the extraordinary power of yoga to connect people across regions, cultures and nations through a shared commitment to health and well-being. This new Guinness World Record reflects the growing global acceptance of yoga as a way of life and reinforces our collective resolve to make yoga an integral part of daily living.</p>.<p>"As we move towards International Day of Yoga 2026, I urge everyone to embrace the spirit of 'Yoga 365' and contribute towards building a healthier, stronger and more resilient society," the minister said.</p>.<p>Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, said, "This achievement is not merely about setting a new world record, it is about the message we are sending to the world. The overwhelming participation demonstrates the growing recognition of yoga as a powerful tool for health and well-being. Our objective is to encourage people to embrace yoga not as a one-day event, but as a lifelong practice and make 'Yoga 365' a reality." Special messages from ministers, including Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Odisha's Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mukesh Mahaling, were broadcast during the programme.</p>.US Yoga team heads to India for first World Yogasana Championship in Ahmedabad.<p>Congratulating the participants on the achievement, they underscored the importance of yoga as a tool for preventive healthcare and holistic well-being, and called upon citizens to embrace the spirit of "Yoga 365" by incorporating yoga into their daily routines.</p>.<p>The event was organised by the Ministry of Ayush in collaboration with the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY) and other partner organisations.</p>.<p>Participants from across India and around the world joined the live session through the official Ministry of Ayush YouTube channel and collectively performed the CYP, with expert guidance provided by a Habuild team throughout the programme.</p>.Don't go to gyms, perform Yoga at home: Maharashtra BJP MLA advises Hindu girls, cites 'big conspiracy'.<p>The achievement comes as India prepares to celebrate the IDY 2026 under the theme of "Yoga for Healthy Ageing".</p>.<p>The theme underscores yoga's role in promoting healthy longevity, enhancing quality of life and supporting physical, mental and emotional well-being across all ages.</p>.<p>The main celebration of the IDY 2026 will be held in Kolkata on June 21, bringing together yoga enthusiasts, practitioners and stakeholders to mark the global movement for health and harmony.</p>