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Baba Siddique murder case: Supreme Court refuses to interfere with bail granted to accused

The Bombay High Court granted bail to Akashdeep Karaj Singh, making him the first person to get relief in the case.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 14:41 IST
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Published 19 March 2026, 14:41 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtNCPIndia PoliticsBombay High Court

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