Babri Masjid was systematically snatched from Muslims: Owaisi

“In 1986, locks were opened without consulting the Muslims. On December 6, 1992, thousands of karsevaks brought down the masjid at the behest of BJP and Sangh Parivar. In fact, there was no Ram Mandir when the Vishwa Hindu Parishad came into existence. Even Mahatma Gandhi has not mentioned anywhere about Ram Mandir,” said the four-time MP from Hyderabad.