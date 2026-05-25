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'Backdoor imposition of Hindu law on Muslims': Asaduddin Owaisi on Assam's UCC Bill

He claimed that Hindu principles are being imposed on succession, inheritance and divorce.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 17:58 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 17:58 IST
India NewsAssamMuslimsUCCAsauddin Owaisi

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