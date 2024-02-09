Backward classes panel chief slams Rahul Gandhi over PM Modi's caste remarks

New Delhi: National Commission for Backward Classes Chairman Hansraj Ahir on Friday condemned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks related to the caste of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought an apology from him.

Ahir alleged that Gandhi and the Congress are trying to sow the seeds of division in the country through his "mindless utterances" on castes.

"Crores of OBC people across India are seething with anger at the pathetic conduct of Rahul Gandhi because of his mindless utterances against our respected Prime Minister Narendra Modiji," Ahir said.

The notification to include the "Modh Ghanchi" community in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) list was issued by the Gujarat government on July 25, 1994 after a survey, he said, adding that even the Mandal Commission had included the community in the OBC list.