Badals besieged by dark clouds of rebellion in Akali politics

After the decline of militancy in the border state, Akali Dal stalwart Prakash Singh Badal had managed to mobilise moderate elements in the Panthic politics to strengthen the party. However, consecutive defeats in two Lok Sabha and two Assembly elections since 2017 have encouraged a section in the party to seek accountability from Sukbir Singh Badal, son of the Badal Senior, who took over the party's reins after his father died in 2023.